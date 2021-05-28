Bengaluru Rape Case: 2 Accused Shot In The Leg

Two of the six people, who are arrested in the Bengaluru rape and assault case, were shot in the leg on May 28 when they allegedly tried to flee from the crime scene.

The police took the accused to the crime spot at around 5 am on May 28 for reconstructing the crime scene, when two of the accused allegedly tried to flee.

With no other options at hand, police had to open fire on them, NDTV reported quoting DCP (Bengaluru East) Shranappa S D told.

The two injured accused have been hospitalised.

The six accused, including two women, were arrested on May 27 after a video of a woman being brutally assaulted started circulating on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Bengaluru almost six days ago.

On the basis of the video clip and the questioning of the accused, a case has been registered under charges of rape, assault and other provisions.

It may be mentioned here that all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh.

The victim, who is also said to be from Bangladesh, was brutalised by the culprits due to financial differences.

She was brought to India for human trafficking, the police informed.

The victim is currently in another state and a team has been sent to trace her.