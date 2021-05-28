COVID-19: India Will Be Fully Vaccinated By End Of 2021, Claims Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar declared on May 28 that India will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

He was replying to an allegation by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had pointed out that less than three per cent of the country’s total population had received both doses of a vaccine.

“India’s vaccination will be completed before 2021. The Health Ministry has given a blueprint. 108 crore people – with 216 crore doses – will be vaccinated by December. Rahulji… if you’re concerned about vaccination then pay attention to Congress-ruled states… there is a mess. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44-year-old beneficiaries from May 1,” Javadekar said in the reply.

Javadekar also criticised the senior Congressman and other Congressmen for questioning Covaxin – the vaccine developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech.