COVID-19 Lockdown: UP School Sends Back 68 Students Back To Tripura Stuck In Mathura

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

68 students from the Dhalai district of Tripura, who are currently studying at the Saraswati Vidyamandir in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, successfully reached home on May 28 after they were sent back by the school authorities under the guidance of a teacher.

The students, who have been studying at this Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-run school, which follows the Gurukul system of learning, were held back in the school when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit them hard.

With classes were cancelled due to the pandemic and summer holidays declared early, they were left with no other options than to return back home.

The students there and their guardians from Tripura urged the school authorities to arrange for a safe return of the students back to Tripura.

Obliging to the requests, the school authorities sent the students to Tripura via train and on May 28, the 68 students along with a teacher arrived at the Ambassa Railway Station in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

The 69 returnees tested negative for COVID-19 when tested for the infection upon their arrival.