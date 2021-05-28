India Skips UNHRC Resolution To Probe Human Rights Violation In Gaza

Fourteen countries including India abstained from voting on a resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in Israel, said Indra Mani Pandey, the Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva).

“India abstains on a resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, the resolution is adopted,” Indra Mani Pandey tweeted.

The resolution to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation was adopted as 24 countries voted in favour of it while nine opposed it.

The resolution was adopted at an all-day special session of the 47-member UN body at its headquarters in Geneva on May 27.

“The Human Rights Council this afternoon adopted a resolution on ensuring respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel,” the UN body said in a statement.