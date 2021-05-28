SC Adjourns Plea Seeking Cancellation Of CBSE Class XII Exams

The Supreme Court of India on May 28 has adjourned the plea seeking the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams till May 31.

The Apex court adjourned the plea on the grounds that the petitioner had not served an advanced copy on the standing counsel for CBSE.

The hearing is now scheduled to take place on May 31 at 11 am.

“Please be optimistic. There may be some resolution by Monday,” NDTV reported citing reports that quoted the Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari as saying.

The plea, to cancel the CBSE and CISE Class XII examinations, was filed by advocate Mamata Sharma and she said that the results should be based on an alternative assessment criterion.