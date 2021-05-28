Tripura: Woman Dies After Setting Herself On Fire

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A 31-year-old housewife succumbed to the burn injuries she sustained when she had set herself on fire on May 28 morning at South Ganganagar area in the North Tripura district.

The deceased has been identified as Manorama Chakraborty and was married to one Tapan Goswami of Chandrapur Nazrul Sarani in Dharmanagar six years back.

“Manorama’s family members immediately doused the fire when they noticed her on fire and rushed her to the North Tripura District Hospital in Dharmanagar,” police informed

The doctors after the initial investigations informed the family members that her condition was critical as she had sustained around 95 per cent second-degree burn injuries.

Hence, she was immediately referred to the GBP Hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment.

Agartala is 163 kilometres away from Dharmanagar and Manorama succumbed to the burn injuries when the ambulance in which she was carried had covered only 15.5 kilometres.

“For the past 5 years, she was going through a lot of mental torture at her in-law’s place. She might have killed herself after it became unbearable for her to deal with the increasing trauma and pressure,” alleged Manorama’s brother Gobinda Chakraborty.

Even though the police are investigating the case, however, till the filing of this report no case was registered against anyone.