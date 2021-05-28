YouTuber Paras Singh Interrogated By Arunachal Police In Itanagar

Ludhiana based YouTuber Paras Singh is currently in Arunachal Pradesh Police Headquarters in Itanagar. He reached the city at around 9 PM on May 27.

According to Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP Crime, the SIT has interrogated Paras Singh and during the process of the interrogation, it is being learnt that he is a 10th pass student.

The SP further informed that Paras was apologetic for his actions and did not realise what offence he was committing at that point in time.

During the course of the interrogation, Paras requested the SIT to take a denying view of his grievance and he will also be requesting the same to the Court, the SP informed.

As per an earlier report, it was informed that Paras is 25-year-old whereas SP Crime confirmed that he is 22-year-old and this year he will be turning 23.

The local police will be further interrogating Singh on May 28 and try and find out if further input is required.

If the interrogation is over by May 28 by the SIT, Paras will be sent to the court.

Paras will be here in Itanagar till Saturday and will be sent off to his hometown on the same day.