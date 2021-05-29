All Faith Prayer Against COVID-19 In Meghalaya: Hek

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state, Meghalaya health minister Alexander Laloo Hek on May 28 said that the state will hold an all faith special prayer on May 30 to plead with God for his divine protection against the surge.

Hek, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, further added that he has received approval from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and said that the CM was keen to organise the prayer at the earliest.

“We need God’s intervention and His blessings. Without Him, we are absolutely nobody. That is why we as one big family should on this day especially take out time and hold this special prayer besides our daily ones,” Hek said.

“MDA Govt. has called all our fellow citizens to join hands in special Prayer on this Sunday the 30th May 2021 at 12 noon sharp of all faiths & Individuals,” Hek had tweeted on May 27.