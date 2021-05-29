Assam: Tamulpur MLA Leh Ram Boro Succumbs To COVID-19

Leh Ram Boro, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) MLA from Tamulpur LAC in Assam, dies of COVID-19 infections on May 29.

He was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on May 27 after he tested positive for COVID-19 at Tamulpur Primary Health Centre.

Even though his oxygen level was 92, however, as he was a diabetes patient, his condition deteriorated and was rushed to GMCH.

UPPL president Pramod Boro, in a Facebook post, wrote, “We have lost our dearly Shri Lehoram Boro, MLA of Tamulpur LAC, today. His sudden demise is a significant loss to the Tamulpur region and the entire UPPL family. He devoted most of his life to the development and upliftment of the region.”

“He tested positive for COVID a few days back. At the time of treatment at GMCH, he suffered a stroke and succumbed to death at the hospital,” he added. “May his soul rest in peace and always be in heavenly abode,” he further added.

Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) executive member Pranab Boro also condoled the demise of the MLA.

In a tweet, he said, “My deepest condolences on the demise of Shrjt. Leho Ram Boro, 1st time winning candidate from UPPL and the MLA from Tamulpur LAC. Today he passed away at GMCH after suffering from COVID-19. My condolences for his family and well-wishers.”