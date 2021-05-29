At 13, Tripura Records Highest Ever COVID Deaths On A Single Day

– Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura reported 783 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 878 new recoveries on May 28, bringing down the tally of active cases to 6919, which was 7215 the previous day.

Tripura has so far reported 49,885 cases of COVID-19.

The state also recorded 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, over 17 per cent of the total population has received the first dose across the state so far.

According to the media bulletin, 9,10,318 samples have been tested up to May 28 with 49,290 samples being tested on May 28.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 11,237 were tested including 1596 RT-PCR and 9,641 rapid antigen test kits and 783 tested positive for the virus.

However, there is also news of slight relief, after a long time, the number of daily recoveries has increased slightly.

Presently, the corona infection rate in Tripura has increased to 6.97 per cent.

Similarly, the recovery rate has increased to 86.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is 1.01 percent.