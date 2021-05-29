Citizenship Applications Invited From Non-Muslim From Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Who Have Taken Shelter In India

The Centre has invited Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians belonging to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and residing in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard on May 28 for the immediate implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955.

People who are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship are those currently living in the districts of Morbi, Rajkot, Patan and Vadodara of Gujarat, Durg and Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh, Jalore, Udaipur, Pali, Barmer and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Faridabad in Haryana and Jalandhar in Punjab.