Government Decides To Discontinue The Central Allocation Of Remdesivir

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials/day on April 11, 2021, to 3,50,000 vials/day till May 29, 2021, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The minister further informed that the government has also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from 20 to 60 plants within a month.

Now the country has enough Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand, he added.

Mandaviya said that the government has decided to discontinue the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States.

He has directed the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency and CDSCO to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country.

The government of India has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement, he added.