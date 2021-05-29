Government Launches YUVA – Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors

The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education today launched YUVA- Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors- an author mentorship programme to train young and budding authors (below 30 years of age) in order to promote reading, writing and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally.

The launch of YUVA (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors)is in tune with PM’s vision to encourage young writers to write about India’s freedom struggle.

It was during Mann ki Baat on January 31, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the young generation to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom, the saga of valour during the period of freedom struggle in their respective areas – as the best tribute to the heroes of India’s freedom – as we celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

“This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future”, said the PM.

YUVA is a part of the [email protected] Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on themes like Unsung Heroes, Freedom Fighters, Unknown and Forgotten Places and their role in National Movement, and other related themes in an innovative and creative manner.

This scheme will thus help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge system.

The National Book Trust, India under the Ministry of Education as the Implementing Agency will ensure phase-wise execution of the Scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship.

​The books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India; and will also be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture and literature, thereby promoting ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors of the world; participate in literary festivals etc.

NEP 2020 has emphasised the empowerment of young minds and creating a learning ecosystem that can make the young readers/learners ready for leadership roles in the future world.

In this context, YUVA will go a long way in laying the foundation for the future leaders of the creative world.

Highlights of YUVA (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors):