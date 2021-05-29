International Everest Day: Kiren Rijiju Remembers Tenzing Norgay

68 years ago on May 29, 1953, history was created when Sherpa Tenzing Norgay of Nepal and Edmund Hillary of New Zealand climbed Mount Everest- Earth’s highest mountain that is 29,029 feet above sea level located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

The duo was a part of a British expedition and they reached the summit of Mount Everest at 11:30 AM.

However, their iconic and historic achievement was revealed to the world on June 2, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

To commemorate the achievement, the Nepal government later decided to celebrate May 29 as the International Everest Day and it was observed for the first time in 2008- the year Edmund Hillary died.

Apart from being a crucial annual event for Nepal’s mountain tourism, a series of memorial events and processions take place in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and the Everest region on the occasion of International Everest Day.

Among the participants in the events are ministers, climbers, tourism entrepreneurs, and government officials.

This year, however, no procession was taken out given the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Interestingly, May 29 is also the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay and remembering the iconic mountaineer on his 107th birth anniversary, union sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Today is 29th May. I’m respectfully remembering & pay my tribute to legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on his 107th birth anniversary. On this same day of 29th May in 1953, Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary became the first to reach the summit of #MountEverest.”