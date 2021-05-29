Manipur To Have COVID-19 Hospital For Children

A COVID-19 hospital purely for children will soon be established in Manipur, informed state Chief Minister N Biren Singh while inaugurating a Cryogenic Liquid Medical Oxygen plant having a storage capacity of 10 KL at JNIMS complex in Imphal East district on May 28.

The decision to open the 80-bedded COVID-19 hospital for children below the age of 15 years was taken as there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases among children.

Singh said that the state government was not sure in the beginning that an oxygen plant of such capacity could be installed within such a short period.

“However, with joint efforts and collective hard work of all concerned, it has become a reality now and it is like a dream come true at this critical juncture,” he said.

The CM also informed that the PSA oxygen plant in Churachandpur is now operational and a similar plant would also be inaugurated in Thoubal as well within a couple of days.

He also informed that several hill districts would also have their own oxygen plants soon.

“Another Cryogenic LMO plant of 20 KL capacity would be installed in Imphal at the earliest,” the CM informed

Singh further informed that the State now has around 4000 oxygen cylinders and over 1000 oxygen concentrators.

“Another ICU block having 70 beds with ventilators is also coming up at JNIMS complex soon,” he said.

He further informed that these measures would make the oxygen requirement manageable.