Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh Does Push-Ups With NDA Cadets

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, in a picture that went viral on social media, was seen doing push-ups along with young cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune.

Admiral Singh was at the NDA to review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 140th course of the academy.

In the picture, the 61-year-old admiral was seen doing the push-ups with the cadets of the Hunter Squadron.

The viral picture garnered widespread attention on social media.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh doing Squadron Type Push-Ups at NDA. Giving serious competition to the young cadets!” the public relations officer (PRO) of the ministry of defence in Udhampur tweeted on May 28.