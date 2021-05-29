PM Modi To Address Nation Through Mann Ki Baat Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on May 30.
This will be the 77th edition of the show.
The episode will stream live at 11 am on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel along with the PMO channel.
It will also be broadcast in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio and the regional language episodes will be repeated at 8 pm.
It may be mentioned here that the 77th episode of Mann Ki Batt will be aired as the Centre faced massive criticism by the opposition parties over the handling of the pandemic and the shortage of vaccines.
Due to the shortage of vaccines, several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have halted their vaccination drive for those in the 18 to 44 age group.
In the previous episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke to healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.
He addressed several topics including vaccine hesitancy.