Production Capacity Of Covaxin To Be Doubled By June

The Centre has said that the current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin will be doubled by June.

In a statement to the media, the union health ministry informed that the production will then be increased to nearly 6-7 fold by July and August.

“Thus, its production will be increased from one crore vaccine doses in April 2021 to 6 to 7 crore vaccine doses in the month of July and August,” the statement said.

“The production of the vaccine is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September,” the statement said.

This capacity augmentation of Covaxin carried out under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission COVID Suraksha was announced by the Centre and implemented by the Department of Biotechnology Govt of India to accelerate the development and production of Indigenous COVID Vaccines.

The Ministry also said that there have been some unfound media reports on unaccounted vaccine doses of Bharat Biotech and these reports are incorrect and not supported by full information on the matter.

The claims of Bharat Biotech having 6 Crore doses is an error of comprehension among some quarters reporting the matter.