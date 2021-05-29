Tripura: Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams For Important Papers Only

Given the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Tripura Board of Secondary (TBSE) has decided to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for important papers only.

Even though the exam won’t be held immediately, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath informed the media on May 28 that the students will be informed 15 days prior to the exam.

TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha said that the Class 10 exam will be held in three subjects, while students will sit only for important papers for Cass 12.

“Class 10 exam will be held for English, Mathematics and Science,” he informed, further adding that the decision regarding the board exam will be announced in June.