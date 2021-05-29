UAE To Host IPL’s Remaining Matches In September-October

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 28 announced the completion of the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.

The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The 2021 IPL was suspended earlier this year after several players of the different franchises tested positive for COVID-19.