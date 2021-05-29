YouTuber Paras Singh Takes History Lessons On Arunachal Pradesh

YouTuber Paras Singh, who was brought to Arunachal Pradesh after he was arrested by the Ludhiana Police for insulting senior Arunachal MLA Ninong Ering, on May 29 was given (virtual) history lessons by the state police on Arunachal’s history and culture.

The Punjab-based 22-year-old YouTuber had called Ering Chinese and Arunachal Pradesh a part of China after the MLA wrote to PM Narendra Modi to ban the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India- PUBG Mobile India’s revived avatar

Singh brought to Itanagar by air by the SIT team of Arunachal Police late on May 27 night.

Meanwhile, the young YouTuber was remanded six-day judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Yupia had on May 29 and he shall be lodged at the District Jail in Jully near Itanagar.