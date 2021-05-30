Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested In Darrang, 62 Grams Brown Sugar Seized

In a major breakthrough against the ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs racket, a police team from Dhula police station in Darrang district apprehended one drug peddler and seized 62 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as 23-year-old Rahul Amin- a resident of Khataniapara village under Dhula police station.

A case has been registered at Dhula police station in connection with the seizure and the case is being further investigated.

It may be mentioned here that on May 20, Darrang Police arrested a drug peddler from Mangaldai and seized a consignment of brown sugar from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Jalaluddin Seikh.