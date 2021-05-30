Assam Government Announces Monthly Assistance For Children Orphaned By COVID-19

Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 29 informed that the state government will provide Rs 3,500 per month to the caretaker or guardian of every child orphaned due to COVID-19.

This amount, the CM said, will be for their education and skill development.

“Ones having no extended family will be sent to residential schools or institutions and the state bearing all their expenses,” Sarma said while addressing the media.

“The state government, for every orphaned child, will be doling out Rs 3,500 each month, of which Rs 2,000 will be borne by the Centre,” the CM stated.

This new initiative is called the Chief Minister’s Shishu Seva Scheme and was launched on May 30- marking seven years of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

As per the scheme, children below ten years with no extended family will be taken care of by the government.

They will be housed in one of the childcare institutions, and adequate funds will be provided for their upkeep and education.

Moreover, orphaned adolescents, both girls and boys, will be sent to reputed educational institutes, where proper care and protection will be ensured.

It may be mentioned here that the state government is currently exploring institutes where these children could put up.

Some of the options that the CM mentioned are- Goalpara Sainik School, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to Navodaya schools and other private establishments with hostel facilities.

Apart from Assam, other states that have come up with such schemes include Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.