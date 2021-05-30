Assam Has 25,000 Doses Of Vaccines For 18-44 Age Group: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 30 said that the state presently has only 20,000-25,000 doses of vaccines for the 18-44 years age group left.

Sarma was addressing the media after visiting the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He further informed that the authorities of two vaccine-producing companies have agreed to supply seven lakh doses in June for the 18-44 years age group.

“The two companies have promised to send seven lakh vaccines for this group in June, but they could not say any date,” Sarma said.

While informing that the pace of immunisation for this age group will be slow till the first week of June, the CM added that a consignment of vaccines for these people is likely to reach the state around June 5-6.

The CM also added that the BJP government aims to inoculate 30 per cent of the Assam population by August 15 if vaccines were available.

“The state is aiming at vaccinating 30 per cent of its population by August 15 provided we get the required doses,” he said.

The vaccination drive in the state “is likely to go up by 30 per cent in June compared to May, which will further increase by 50 per cent in July”, he said.

In all 32,45,384 people received the first dose of the COVID vaccines in the state and of them, 8,26,894 got the second dose.

There is a possibility of partial relaxations from June 7 but most of the restrictions will continue to in the state till June 15 as 5,613 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported on May 29.

As per an official bulletin, Assam has reported 4,03,623 cases and 3,245 deaths.