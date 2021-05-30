COVID-19: Centre Issues Advisory To Private TV Channels

The Centre on May 30 issued an advisory for the private television channels, asking them to help the government spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic by displaying four national level helpline numbers.

The government said it wants to create awareness about three things – Covid treatment protocol, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

In the advisory, the Centre noted that though the number of daily COVID-19 cases are witnessing a downward trend, it is still high.

“Over the last several months, the government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including print, TV, radio, social media, etc for creating awareness. National helpline numbers for the benefit of the citizens were also created and propagated by the government,” the government advisory said.

“In order to further this cause, the private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time,” it further added.

The four helpline numbers given by the government are 1075 (National Helpline no. of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), 1098 (Child Helpline No. of the Ministry of Women and Child Development), (14567 Senior Citizens Helpline of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) and 08046110007 (Helpline No. of NIMHANS for psychological support).