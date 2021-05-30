India Sent Mehul Choksi Deportation Documents: Antiguan PM

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on May 30 said that the Indian government had sent Mehul Choksi’s documents related to his deportation to India.

Choksi, who is wanted in India in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, had been living in Antigua since 2018 and he was caught in Dominica on May 26.

Even though there is no immediate official confirmation from Indian authorities, however, PM Gaston Browne said that India had sent an aircraft carrying the documents related to Mehul Choksi’s deportation to India.

A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica leading to speculations about the deportation of Mehul Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

Gaston Browne said the jet came from India carrying the necessary documentation needed for the deportation of the businessman.

Sources informed that the Indian authorities are looking for possibilities to deport Mehul Choksi to India after he was arrested by the Dominican Police for illegally entering their country.

Meanwhile, the Dominica High Court has stayed the removal of Mehul Choksi from its soil and put a gag order on the developments till the matter is heard in an open court on June 2.