Madhya Pradesh Woman Confesses To Killing Her Husband When Questioned About Her Lover’s Death

A woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, confessed to killing her husband five years ago while she was being questioned about the death of her lover.

The lover was her husband’s brother and the double murder came to light when the police were probing a death case in the Kolar area in Bhopal.

The police, on May 28, discovered a body while being eaten by pigs in Bhopal and during the investigation, the victim was identified as Mohan- who lived in a slum area in Damakheda with his sister-in-law and her son.

Following the victim’s identification, the police brought in the woman for questioning.

Police informed that while being questioned about Mohan’s death, the woman confessed to murdering her husband with the help of her brother-in-law.

She also confessed to killing Mohan and said that Mohan and she had killed her husband five years ago and they buried the body in the house itself.

Since then, she had been living with Mohan and her son in the same house.

However, due to recent fights between the two of them, the woman murdered Mohan with the help of her son. Her son then disposed of the body.

The police on May 29 dug her house to locate her husband’s remains and sent it for post-mortem.