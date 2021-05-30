Phensedyl Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Mungiakami police, under the Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district, seized 14,000 bottles of Phensedyl worth Rs 26 lakh on May 30.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Teliamura sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tuhitan Tripura said that Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans and police personnel were checking vehicles in front of a Shiva temple in the 36-mile area under Mungiakami police station.

“At around 5.30 AM, a truck bearing registration number AS-01-DC-1315 was coming from Ambassa and was proceeding towards Agartala. The police personnel signalled the vehicle to stop and started searching it,” the SDPO said.

“While searching the truck, the police seized 14,000 bottles of Phensedyl packed in many cartons,” he further said.

The truck driver, identified as Manik Sarkar, was arrested and he will be produced before the court on May 31, the SDPO added.