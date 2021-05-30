Tripura: New Scheme For Children Orphaned By COVID-19 Launched

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on May 29 launched Mukhya Mantri Balya Seva Prakalpa- a new scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19.

Informing about the scheme, the CM said that the government has initiated the process of identifying and ascertain the number of children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

“So far, the government doesn’t have any data of children in Tripura, who had lost their parents to COVID-19. But officials of the State Government will soon start a survey to find out the numbers,” Deb said.

According to the new scheme the children who would be staying in orphanages, their entire financial expenditure would be bear by the state government.

Moreover, the government will also provide Rs 3,500 per month to children who would be staying with their relatives.

This amount will be provided to them till they turn 18.

Moreover, their schooling would also be free of cost.

For a girl child, this scheme would also include the assistance of Rs 50,000 for her marriage after the completion of education.

“Laptop and tablet would also be provided to them after qualifying class X board examination,” said Deb.