Arunachal Pradesh: COVID-19 Vaccination Reaches Remotest Village In Tawang District

-Zangmu Dingla, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh.

Luguthang is one of the remotest villages in Tawang with just about 10 families residing here.

In an attempt to protect the residents of Luguthang village from the COVID-19 pandemic, the local administration and the Health Department carried out a vaccination drive halfway between the nearest road and Luguthang village.

As many as, 23 villagers were vaccinated after which they were sensitised on Covid appropriate behaviour.

Present in the vaccination cum awareness drive were Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Tawang District Leki Gombu, ADC Jang RD Thungon, DRCHO Tawang Dr Rinchin Neema along with medical staff from Jang CHC and Pemtan Monpa EAC Thingbu Circle.

ADC RD Thungon also disbursed relief materials to the Yak grazers of Luguthang village who lost livestock due to heavy snowfall during this winter.

ZPC Leki Gombu also distributed Rs 2000 from his side to each family & grazers