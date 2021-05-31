Arunachal Pradesh: Government Provides Ration To Stranded People In Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix, along with sports minister Mama Natung, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang flagged off 23 vehicles loaded with ration to be distributed in different wards of the Capital region on May 31.

Addressing the gathering, on the occasion minister Mama Natung informed that the state government is very much concerned about the daily wage earners/stranded people during this lockdown.

“No government or individual supports lockdown, but it is the only option left for us to control the virus from spreading further,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration, health department, IMC, and state government to fight this pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, home minister Felix said, “We are not only concerned toward the people and family who are losing their loved one from COVID -19 but also for those families who are totally dependent on daily wages.”

“Besides existing government schemes like PMGKAY, AAY, BPL, this contribution is for those who are stranded and cannot avail the government schemes,” he added.

While elaborating about the free ration distribution, IMC mayor Phassang informed that no government fund was being used in the essential items.

“Expressing concern over the lockdown in the state and capital since May 10, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 27 has suggested contributing for the daily wage earners from own expenses,” he added.

The mayor also informed that at least 6000 people will be provided 10 kg rice including other basic commodities in different wards under IMC jurisdiction.

Further, he appealed to all the people to follow all the SOPs to break the chain and to make the capital region unlock.