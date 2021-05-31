Asian Boxing Championship: Amit Panghal Loses 52kg Final

Ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) lost 2-3 against the reigning World and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the final of ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on May 31.

It was a huge setback for the Indian boxing fans as they had immense hope from Panghal, who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, two other Indian boxers Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet have will be fighting for the gold medal.

Thapa is the first Indian male boxer in the tournament history to secure five medals, dominated top-seeded defending champion Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semi-finals, winning by a 4-0 verdict.

Sanjeet (91kg) got the better of the previous edition’s silver-medallist Sanjar Tursunov of Uzbekistan and entered the final with a dominant 5-0 win.

Thapa will be up against Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig, while Sanjeet will face Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan in his gold medal bout.