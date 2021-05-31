Asian Boxing Championship: Shiva Thapa Outboxed By Mongolian Opponent

Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa on May 31 lost to Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig in a 2-3 split decision in the 64kg final at the Asian Boxing Championship.

Thapa, who has had a prolific run in the tournament, had to settle for silver.

He is the first Indian male boxer in the tournament history to secure five medals

This was India’s second defeat of the evening as earlier Olympic-bound Amit Panghal also lost to reigning World and Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan in a 2-3 split decision in the final of the 52 kg event.

This is the third loss for Panghal at the hands of Zoirov ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

In another match, Sanjeet will take on Kazakistan’s Vassiliy Levit in the 91 kg final later in the night.