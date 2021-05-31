Assam: Dhubri DSP Arrested For “Nexus” With Drugs Smugglers

Jatin Chandra Das, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Dhubri district in Assam, has been arrested for his alleged nexus with drugs smugglers.

In a raid, that was carried out at his residence on May 30 night, the Dhubri police recovered cash amounting to Rs 4.77 lakh.

The police also arrested one drugs smuggler named Rafikul Paramanik.

“Based on credible information about the alleged nexus of the accused Jatin Chandra Das, DySP (B) Dhubri with smugglers, several raids have been conducted yesterday night by Dhubri Police and seized unaccounted cash 4 lakh 77 thousand,” the Assam Police said in a statement.

“Accused Jatin Das APS, DSP (B) have been arrested along with one smuggler Rafikul Paramanik @Opi,” the Assam Police added.

It may be mentioned here that a case has also been registered with the Dhubri Police Station under section 120B/409 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7A/12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.