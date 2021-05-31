Assam: Woman Raped While Returning Home From Hospital

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Charaideo district in Assam on May 29 while she was returning home from the hospital after testing COVID-19 negative.

The incident came to light on May 31.

According to reports, the victim was also accompanied by her teenage daughter when the incident took place.

It has been alleged that the victim was compelled to walk back to her home- which is 25 kilometres away from the hospital- as the hospital authorities denied facilitating her transport, even during the curfew hours.

The victim’s teenage daughter somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the miscreants.

It may be mentioned here that the victim and her family (husband and daughter) had tested positive for COVID-19 and were undergoing treatment at the Sapekhati Model Hospital.

Her husband had tested negative on May 27 and was discharged.

When the victim and her daughter tested negative and discharged from the hospital on May 29, she requested the hospital authorities to facilitate a mode of transportation for her as she said walking back 25 kilometres during the curfew hours would be difficult task.

The hospital authorities, however, turned down her request and she was compelled to walk back home and this led to the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the police in Assam’s Charaideo have arrested two persons in connection with the case.