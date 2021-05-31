COVID-19 Vaccination: Tripura Vaccinates 89% Population Above 45 Years

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Around 89% of the population above 45 years have been vaccinated in Tripura and among the 35 states and UTs, Tripura tops the chart.

The national average of vaccination for the said age group is only 35%, this was stated by Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath on May 31.

“In the entire country, five states and union territories bagged the top position that has vaccinated over 60 per cent of its population above 45 years. Tripura has topped the list by vaccinating 89 per cent of the population of the said age group till May 31,” Nath said while addressing the media.

“This has become possible as the Tripura government believed in three parameters- mass awareness, testing and vaccination across the state,” he added.

“In the entire state, 40.07 per cent of people have been covered in the vaccination drive with the support of people and their active participation in awareness and mass testing,” he further said.

“Our target was to vaccinate 1,04,494 people above the age of 45 and we vaccinated around 90,000 people- i.e. 85% of our target was achieved,” he added.

“For people above 60 years, the target was to vaccinate 61,710 people-which is as per the electoral roll. However, we managed to vaccinate 64,539 people which is around 104 per cent,” Nath further said.

“This is not less than a miracle for Tripura to vaccinate so many people over the last one month period,” he added.

A total of 10,98,818 people have received the first dose, while 5,07,638 people received the second dose till May 31, the minister informed.

He further informed that Tripura presently has a stock of 2,73,390 doses and 1,92,850 more doses of ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ are in the pipeline and the same will be received in June.