Let’s Pledge To Quit Smoking For A Healthier Us

-Parthona Phukan, NET Bureau

The first time I smelt tobacco (cigarette), it was unbearable for me and I coughed profusely and even today I can’t stand smoking or its smell. And whenever I see someone smoking, I always ask myself- what good are they doing to themselves by smoking?

The question here is- what’s so interesting about tobacco? Some smoke, some chew and some sniff and what does tobacco ultimately do? It gradually consumes the consumer!

A very little has changed today, even after so much od scientific advancement and various studies and researches. Despite fo the numerous campaigns against tobacco, even in 2021 a whopping 17% of the world population consume tobacco.

Study shows that every year more than 8 million people are killed either by direct tobacco consumption or by second-hand smoke and yet the amount of consumption has not stopped.

The tobacco epidemic is considered as one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced and the question here arise is, will this epidemic come to an end or will it consume us all?

Today, the consumption of tobacco is not something alien. Out there in every corner, we will come across at least one tobacco consumer.

If we try to look deep and try to understand when and why a person starts consuming tobacco, the reasons by various people will overlap with each other.

Some started it as a way for escape and some used it because the environment forced them to, while few started because of peer pressure.

American singer and songwriter, David Byrne said, “The true face of smoking is disease, death and horror – not the glamour and sophistication the pushers in the tobacco industry try to portray.” And this line says it all.

Knowing the depth of the tobacco epidemic, in 1987, the member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) created World no Tobacco Day in order to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the diseases it caused.

This day is observed to spread awareness regarding the danger of consuming tobacco and the health problem one would face and help people quit tobacco.

Every year a theme is selected for this day to create a more unified global message for World no Tobacco Day which become the central component of the WHO’s tobacco-related agenda for the following year.

This year the theme is ‘Quit Tobacco And Be A Winner’ which encourages the consumer to quit and led a healthier life.

And what better day than today to pledge for something better and healthier. Smoking kills and let’s get this rooted in our senses. If you smoke, then quit it today right now.

Quit smoking for a healthier you, a better you.

(The author is a second-semester student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University)