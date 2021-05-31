Manipuri Actor Sushanta Rajkumar Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Northeast People In Chandigarh

Renowned Manipuri actor-cum-model RK Sushant aka Sushanta Rajkumar has started a vaccination drive for the people of northeast staying in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

The vaccination drive was launched on May 30 following all the SOPs to ensure that the students and people of the northeast staying in this part of Punjab with limited access to information were vaccinated safely.

Sushanta Rajkumar has also been the Manipur government’s “Youth Icon” for its Electoral Process awareness campaign.

An international Taekwondo champion, he is also immensely popular among the youths of Manipur.

He launched this vaccination drive by connecting with his followers from the northeast staying in different parts of Punjab where he has been living with his parents for the last 2 decades.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Sushanta said, “After I shared about my family getting vaccinated on my YouTube channel to spread the message that it is safe and we should all get vaccinated, I started receiving messages from my followers and well-wishers enquiring about information on how to get vaccinated and realized that many were facing problems in getting vaccinated.”

“That is when I spoke with my family and friends to put together this drive to help my brothers and sisters from the northeast,” he added.

“Having stayed in Punjab and Chandigarh for the last 20 years has given me certain advantages to organise such drives with the help of people I know here and the support of my family,” he further said.

“I believe this is a time when we should all step up to help one another in whatever way we can to fight this pandemic,” he added.

“As someone blessed with so much love and support from the Northeast region, this is my way of saying thank you to everyone,” he further said.

The vaccination drive was successfully executed at the actor’s residential complex area in Chandigarh along with an expert team of doctors and medical professionals from the Punjab Health Department.

More than people contacted the actor out of which 40 people were from Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal and Assam were in the 18-45 age group.

The actor will be further coordinating with the health department to vaccinate the remaining people in the subsequent phases.

After reviewing the responses and needs of the people, Sushant will be organising similar awareness and vaccination in other places across the country where people from the Northeast reside.

The actor will be sharing the details on his official social platforms to keep his fans and well-wishers updated about the drive.