Meghalaya: Curfew Announced In West Garo Hills From June 1 To June 7

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on May 30 revised the restrictions to be followed by citizens in the district and issued fresh orders.

According to the fresh orders, which came effective from May 31, the opening of essential commodities shops has been allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 AM to 1 PM.

Meanwhile, wholesalers will open on the same days from 5 AM to 1 PM.

Opening of non-essential shops like hardware, electrical, computer service centres and others have been permitted on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 AM to 1 PM.

As per the new orders, fruit and vegetable shops at Tura Super Market including fish and meat shops at Na’kam Bazar and Kabul Bazaar will remain closed with immediate effect and the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) has been directed to accommodate them elsewhere.

In other areas beyond Tura Urban area, essential shops have been allowed to open from 8 am to 1 pm on all weekdays (Monday-Friday) while non-essential shops will open on Tuesday and Thursday.

As per the new orders, the movement of all kinds of vehicles (commercial/non-commercial/private etc) in the district has also been restricted they will need to follow the odd-even rule on alternate days beginning with even-numbered vehicles on Monday.

The district administration also announced a total curfew in the district with effect from June 1 till 5 am of June 7 to contain the spread of the virus.