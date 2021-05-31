Mizoram Forms COVID Task Force On Mobile And Internet Services

In its effort to enhance mobile and internet connectivity in Mizoram, the state government recently formed a Covid Task Force on Mobile and Internet Services.

The task force was formed under the chairmanship of Pu Lalramsanga Sailo, IRS, Special Secretary, ICT Department, informed a DIPR statement on May 31.

The COVID-19 crisis has placed an unprecedented demand on the communications network, as mobility restrictions are imposed across the state to contain the virus.

The Task Force thus formed is tasked with coordinating and monitoring the performances and activities of Service Providers and will intervene on their behalf to achieve seamless delivery of mobile and internet services in Mizoram.