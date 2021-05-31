Mizoram: Partial Lockdown Imposed In Lawngtlai District

Partial lockdown till 4 PM of June 7 has been imposed in the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram allowing certain essential activities while continuing to restrict free movement and other non-essential activities.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken in a meeting of the District Level Task Force on COVID-19 (DLTF), held on May 31 at DC’s Conference Hall, Lawngtlai.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, DLTF Dr Andrew H Vanlaldika.

In the meeting, it was decided to continue the imposition of a night curfew effective from 7:00 PM up to 4:00 AM of the next morning.

Government offices will only be open with bare minimum staff if and when necessary, other staff will continue to work from home.

Auto rickshaws and taxis are allowed to carry out service but only with the proper arrangement of VLTFs of each locality.

Within Lawngtlai town, essential works can be carried out following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour with VLTFs’ permission but only 5 workers or fewer are allowed at the same workplace.

Vegetable vendors are allowed to open stalls from 5:00 am to 10:00 am while other shops/stores can be open from 10:30 am upto 4:00 pm every day.

COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour should be followed strictly in these workplaces.

The movement of the general public other than emergency and essential activities is continued to be restricted. For essential activities, VLTFs’ permission is required.

Detailed guidelines to be implemented within Lawngtlai District will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner.