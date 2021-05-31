Nagaland’s COVID-19 Sample Test Ratio Is Second Lowest In India

The COVID-19 sample test ratio of Nagaland is the lowest among the states from the northeast and second-lowest in the country.

According to the covid19india.org data, Nagaland is marginally ahead of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagra Haveli in terms of COVID-19 sample test among the Indian states and the UTs.

Nagaland’s COVID-19 sample test, as of May 30, was 88 tests per thousand population- which is the lowest among the states of the northeast.

Meanwhile, with 75 tests per 1000 population, the union territory of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagra Haveli has the lowest COVID-19 sample test.

Among the states of the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam top the chart with 316 tests per 1000 population.

With 230 tests per 1000 population, Tripura is second on the list, followed by Manipur (227) and Meghalaya and Sikkim- both conducting 176 tests per 1000 population as of May 30 data.

Nagaland so far has reported 21,563 COVID-19 cases and out of these, 16,152 patients have recovered and 363 patients have succumbed to the infection.

The state now has a total of 5049 active cases.