Six Miners From Assam Feared Dead In Meghalaya Coal Mine

At least six miners from Assam are trapped and feared dead in a coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

The incident took place in the Umpleng area of the district on May 29.

“Information has emanated from SP Silchar that 6 persons from Assam are trapped in a coal mine in EJ Hills,” Meghalaya Police tweeted on May 31.

“We have received information that the bodies of five-seven workers were buried 500 feet down the mine shaft,” informed Cachar SP Vaibhab Nimbolkar Chandrakant.

The Cachar police have been asked to coordinate with their East Jaintia Hills counterpart to look into the incident.