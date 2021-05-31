Tarzan Actor Joe Lara Dies In A Plane Crash

American actor Joe Lara, who portrayed Tarzan in the 1989 television movie Tarzan in Manhattan, was one of the seven passengers who are presumed dead after the plane they were flying in crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville.

Among the dead also included Lara’s diet guru wife.

Authorities have informed that the small business jet crashed at around 11:00 am local time on May 29, shortly after taking off from the Smyrna, Tennessee airport.

The plane was travelling to Palm Beach, Florida.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR) said on Facebook that the plane went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 12 miles (19 kilometres) south of Nashville.

“The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed seven people had been aboard the plane,” CNN reported.

Apart from staring in the 1989 Tarzan television movie, Lara also starred in the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, which ran from 1996-1997.

The late actor’s wife Gwen Shamblin Lara, whom he married in 2018, was the leader of a Christian weight-loss group called Weigh Down Ministries.

She founded the group in 1986, and then in 1999 founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.

She is survived by two children from a previous marriage, according to a statement posted on the church’s website.