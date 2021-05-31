UP’s Covid Corpse Dump Video Goes Viral: Balrampur Police Respond To Northeast Today On Twitter

In response to a Northeast Today news snippet detailing the viral video of a corpse dump of a COVID-19 patient in the Rapti river in Uttar Pradesh, Balarampur police have replied with their video byte on the action they have taken.

“The relatives of the of the Covid patient whose corpse was being dumped in the Rapti river have been arrested and charges have been filed against them” informed Addl SP of Balrampur.

In a video byte, he revealed the name of the patient to be Prem Nath Mishra of Siddharth Nagar.

Mishra was admitted to District Memorial Hospital on May 25 where he was found COVID-19 positive, after which he was admitted to another hospital.

Mishra passed away on May 29 and his body was handed over to his nephew as per Covid protocol. Later on, they tried to dump the body at Rapti river which was caught in the video.

Based on CMO Balrampur’s verbal information the police has caught the relatives of Mishra and has initiated legal proceedings against them.