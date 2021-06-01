Assam Rifles & Mizoram Police Recover Weapon, Apprehend One Individual

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered one .303 rifle along with one magazine and 40 live rounds at gen area A Electric Veng, Lungsir, Mamit in Mizoram on May 31.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police based on specific information.

The operation was based on confirmed intelligence inputs about the warlike stores.

Swift and bold action of the security forces resulted in the apprehension of one individual who was later handed over to the Mamit Police Station.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal goods is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.