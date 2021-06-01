Change Of Command At Air Force Station Guwahati

Air Commodore Atul Saggar took charge of Air Force Station Borjhar, from Air Commodore Venkat T Mare VSM, on June 1.

The Air Officer is an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

He was commissioned in the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force as a Helicopter Pilot on December 14, 1991.

The officer is an experienced Helicopter Pilot with more than 4600 flying hours and has flown extensively in North East in various operational roles.

He has undergone the Staff Course at Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, the Higher Air Command Course at College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad and the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

Air Commodore Saggar is a Qualified Flying Instructor and has previously commanded an Operational Helicopter Unit and an Air Base in the North East region.

The Air Officer has also served in Namibia as part of the Training Team and as the Air Attaché in Ukraine.