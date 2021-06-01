COVID-19: Basic Yoga Exercises One Must Do Every Day to Stay Fit

Yoga promises several health benefits along with keeping the body fit. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has confined everyone to their homes with gym and parks shut, one can maximise health benefits by following simple yoga asanas at home.

Here are simple yet effective yoga exercises that you can do every day to keep your body fit and mind relaxed.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

This pose improves balance along with increasing focus and concentration. Stand straight, to begin with, this pose.

Then move your hands up and join palms together. While maintaining the balance on one leg, bring the other up close to the thigh of another leg.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

Remember to keep your posture straight, while keeping your back aligned and hips wide to feel a slight stretch.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

For this pose, begin with standing straight with feet apart. While keeping the arms straight up in the air in Namaste mudra, raise your ankles and release shoulder blades away from your head.

This basic pose is the foundation of almost all poses and includes muscle stretch of almost all parts from legs to hands.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Exhale and fold your legs into a forward bend. If the hamstrings feel a little too tight at first, bend the knees.

Keep the legs wide apart and let your head hand down with your hands touching the floor.

This pose helps strengthen thighs, helps relieve the symptom of menopause, reduces insomnia, and improves digestion.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This backbend is extremely energising. Start by lying down on the floor facing the ground. Keeping your legs straight, lift your upper body off the floor with the support of your hands.

Hold the pose for few seconds and gently bring your abdomen, chest, and head back to the floor and relax.

This pose opens up the entire front body and helps keep the spine flexible and healthy.