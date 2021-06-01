Helicopter Tourism In Kaziranga National Park Will Disrupt Peace, Feels Actor Dia Mirza

Assam government’s proposed plans to promote helicopter tourism to Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has been already strongly criticised.

Reacting to a news piece on Twitter on May 31 on the said proposal, popular Bollywood actor Dia Mirza said that starting helicopter tourism in Kaziranga National Park will disrupt peace in the place.

“Why would one even come up with a plan like this? How is disrupting the peace of a place with a noisy helicopter an ‘attraction’ for tourists? Leave our forests alone please,” the Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein star wrote.

In a separate tweet, the actor urged Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to reconsider the decision of introducing ‘helicopter tourism’ in the famed national park

“@himantabiswa please leave our forests alone. Our flora and fauna can do well without such disruptions. Deeply concerned about the increased risk from poachers due to this aerial footage shared,” she tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam government recently decided to set up two helipads at the periphery of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to promote tourism.

The Chief Minister also shared a video of the helicopter journey on social media platforms.

In the video, it was seen that a large group of wild animals, including wild buffalos, ran hastily inside the park and experts say that it was because of the high decibel sound of the helicopter.

From the video, it was evident that the helicopter had made the animals nervous.