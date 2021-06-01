Lieutenant General Manoj Pande Takes Over As GOC-In-C Eastern Command

Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over the reins of Eastern Command as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief today.

Prior to this, he was Commander-in-Chief Andaman & Nicobar Command, the only Tri- services Operational Command in India from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

The General was commissioned in the Bombay Sappers in December 1982.

In his distinguished service career, he has held several prestigious command and staff assignments in Conventional as well as Counter Insurgency Operations in all types of terrain.

He commanded an Engineer Regiment along Line of Control during Operation PARAKRAM in J&K, an Engineer Brigade in Western Sector, Infantry Brigade along Line of Control in J&K, Mountain Division in High Altitude Area of Western Ladakh & a Corps in North East.

The General is a graduate of Staff College Camberley(UK) and has varied experience in staff appointments which include the Military Secretary & Military Operations Branches at Army Headquarters, Operations Branch in a Brigade Headquarters in the northeast and Headquarters Eastern Command at Kolkata.

The Army Commander conveys his warm greetings to the people and wishes them peace, prosperity, health & happiness in times ahead.